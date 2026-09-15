Hyrox changes rules after athlete soiled herself in competition

Hyrox, launched in Germany in 2018 and now held worldwide, is an indoor fitness race with a mixture of treadmill running and strength exercises, such as lunges and rowing.

Its popularity has exploded in China in recent years.

"Why didn't they consider the health of the other competitors and the public?" said one user on Chinese social media network Weibo.

"A foreign athlete suffered from diarrhoea, soiled the course and won anyway," said another angry user. "It's pro-foreigner favouritism."

"I apologise to all that were directly or indirectly affected, as well as to everyone who felt like we did not handle the situation like we should have," said Hyrox co-founder Moritz Furste in a statement on Monday.

"Hyrox made a mistake by not reacting immediately during the race," he added.

He accepted responsibility for failing to foresee the incident and said there were "new rules and procedures in place" to "prevent situations like this from happening again".

Hyrox China did not apologise but admitted in an earlier statement to "shortcomings" in the regulations which had prevented judges from intervening immediately during the competition.

As the row boiled over, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on Monday blamed "regulatory flaws that not only harm the participants' health but also undermine the very foundation of fairness in any competition".