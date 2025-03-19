I am still in the IOC race, says cycling chief Lappartient

PYLOS, Greece : David Lappartient, one of seven candidates to head the International Olympic Committee, said on Wednesday the race ahead of Thursday's vote was still too close to call and he expected several rounds of voting for a majority result.

Lappartient, who heads the international cycling union (UCI), is up against current IOC vice-president Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe, multiple Olympic swimming champion Kirsty Coventry, who is Zimbabwe's sports minister, and Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan.

International Gymnastics Federation head Morinari Watanabe and Olympic newcomer and multimillionaire Johan Eliasch, who heads the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, complete the list of candidates.

While there is no clear front-runner, as was the case in 2013 when then-favourite Bach swept to victory, Coe, Samaranch and Coventry, long seen as Bach's preferred choice, are considered to have an edge over the other candidates.

"I will try to convince my colleagues that my candidature is one of the best. I think there's going to be more than three rounds to get the majority needed for presidency," Lappartient told reporters.

"I don't think one of the candidates is strong enough to secure a majority (in the early rounds of voting)."

From the 100-odd votes that members will cast at the southern Greek seaside resort where the IOC session is held, the winner will need an outright majority.

If that is not the case, then the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and another round of voting is held.

"I am still in the race," said Lappartient. "I will use, I would say, my sport, (a) bicycle race. I think that it's riding fast, but I'm still in the first part of the bunch. So I've not been dropped from the bunch.

"So I still believe it's possible. But of course, you need... to be humble and to know also that you have solid candidates."

The president is elected on an eight-year term with the possibility to stand for a second four-year term.