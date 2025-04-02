'I don't deal with it mate': Postecoglou unfazed by talk of future as Spurs coach

Tottenham Hotspur's form under Ange Postecoglou has triggered discussions on potential replacements with the club 14th in the Premier League, but the Australian coach said on Wednesday that he is not bothered by discussions about his future.

Spurs have only 34 points after 29 league games and are set to miss out on European football if they do not win the Europa League, where they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola emerged as a top target in media reports while United States boss Mauricio Pochettino also said he was open to return to Spurs in the future, but Postecoglou remained unperturbed.

"I don't deal with it, mate. I know what my responsibilities are. I'm sure if the club decide to go in a different direction there's some outstanding candidates out there for it," Postecoglou told reporters ahead of Thursday's game at Chelsea.

"And you know what, maybe someone will think, 'Ah, Ange Postecoglou's not a bad coach, maybe we'll take a punt on him'. So it doesn't rock my world, it doesn't consume me.

"I'm here, I'm passionate about what we're doing. I was brought in to change the way the club plays, rejuvenate the squad, bring success, I'm focussed on that. That's what I'll keep doing."

Spurs have been winless in their last three games and the pressure even led to a heated confrontation between Postecoglou and a fan after they lost their last game before the international break at Fulham.

Chelsea are fourth in the standings and Postecoglou said they are tough to beat at Stamford Bridge, where Enzo Maresca's side have won their last four games.

"They're a talented squad, a good manager. I still think they've had a positive season in terms of what they're trying to build. They've got some real talent, particularly in that attacking third," he said.

"They obviously got hit by injuries as well. They've got some key players who have been missing which affects all clubs and that affected their consistency. But... at their place they're still a tough team to beat."

Postecoglou was also glad to see key defender Cristian Romero play two full games with Argentina in wins over Uruguay and Brazil, a positive sign after the centre back missed three months of action due to injury.

"Delighted if he can get through two games with his international team. It's great for us as he's not played a lot of football," Postecoglou said, adding that it was good to have him and defensive partner Micky van de Ven back together.

"Footballers need to play. Rather than him sitting around for two weeks, he needed games... Especially the Fulham game, by the 70th minute he (Romero) was pretty much cooked in terms of his physical fitness."