Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

I joined Ferrari on gut feeling, says Hamilton
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

I joined Ferrari on gut feeling, says Hamilton

I joined Ferrari on gut feeling, says Hamilton

Formula One F1 - Lewis Hamilton drives a Ferrari F1 car around the Fiorano circuit as part of the TPC tests - Fiorano Circuit, Fiorano Modenese near Maranello, Italy - January 22, 2025 Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton waves at fans during testing REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

23 Jan 2025 07:50PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A gut feeling drove Lewis Hamilton to sign for Ferrari, Formula One's most successful driver told LinkedIn on Thursday, at the start of his bid to return the sport's most successful team to former glories.

Hamilton made his track debut for Ferrari on Wednesday, almost a year after announcing his shock decision to leave Mercedes, where he won six of his seven world championships.

"Ultimately, every new opportunity is a total leap of faith. None of us can predict the future so changing jobs, or in my case teams, is always going to come with some level of risk," Hamilton said in an interview for LinkedIn's "Get Hired" newsletter on Thursday.

"But I believe there's more of a risk in staying somewhere you're comfortable and in getting complacent."

The 40-year-old Briton completed his first test drive for the Italian team, who have not won a world driver's title since 2007, at their home base in Maranello.

"Call it instinct or a gut feeling, but I knew that signing with Ferrari was the right move for me and that it would give me the challenge I needed," Hamilton said.

"There are so many incredible people in the team that I can't wait to work with, and I have total faith that we'll achieve great things together."

The Formula One season begins with the Australian Grand Prix from March 14-16.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement