'I love where I am': Simeone gets emotional on completing 700 games with Atletico

MADRID : Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone got emotional as he spoke about his love for the LaLiga club and his 700th game where his side came from behind with two late goals to beat Deportivo Alaves 2-1 at home on Saturday.

Alaves took an early lead from the penalty spot but Antoine Griezmann equalised in the 76th minute with a spot kick of their own before second-half substitute Alexander Sorloth scored in the 86th minute to seal all three points and move up to second.

"I live in the present, we are having a good time, the boys are working very responsibly," Simeone told DAZN after Atletico's fifth straight win in all competitions.

"I am calm, at peace, I am in a place that... I love where I am and that's it, bye," he added with his voice breaking before handing over the microphone and walking away.

As the match headed for a draw, Sorloth scored with a thunderous strike that led to Simeone running the length of the sideline and celebrating with the Norwegian striker.

Simeone got a yellow card for his antics but he did not complain and said he had spoken with Sorloth the night before about how he could make an impact in the game.

"We spoke clearly, we explained what we need from him and how important he is. By chance, the goddess of fortune came along, great vision from Rodrigo De Paul and a goal," Simeone said.

"In a short amount of time he gave us great quality, which is what counts."

Sorloth was one of two halftime substitutes along with Simeone's son Giuliano, whose second half performance earned him a man-of-the-match award.

"The first half started with a penalty that made it difficult for us to progress in the match. The opponent scored and sat back, the spaces became smaller," Simeone said.

"The team looked cold. In the second half we warmed up. The lads who came on did well, they gave us speed in the final stretch and strength in the box... Then came the penalty and Sorloth's goal.

"Last year we were winning 2-0 easily, they scored and the final score was tight. This time they found the goal early. In the second half we created more chances and we got the reward of an important victory."