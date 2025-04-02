'I will not have time, I have to get it right, fast', says Amorim

NOTTINGHAM, England :Ruben Amorim insisted he will not be given much time to turn things around as Manchester United manager, as his team slumped to another defeat at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Former United forward Anthony Elanga's fine early goal earned Forest a comfortable win at the City Ground, with the visitors slipping to their 13th defeat of the season in the Premier League.

Tuesday's loss takes United to within one of their record of 14 Premier League defeats in the 2023-24 season, leaving them languishing down in 13th in the table as Amorim struggles to instigate any real change.

"In Manchester United, you don't have the time," Amorim said. "I will not have the time. We have to get it right fast.

"In here, the pressure is too big sometimes. We start the game suffering a goal and put Nottingham in the place they want to be - defending with lots of men - then they have really fast players to make transitions.

"Even with that, we controlled the game quite well, especially in the second half. We push forward but again, in the final third, we were not good enough."

Alejandro Garnacho was especially wasteful in attack for United, finishing the match having had six of United's 24 shots at goal, without really testing Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Amorim has defended the young Argentine in the past, and again insisted Garnacho's overall efforts are of the standard required.

"He is making everything," Amorim added. "He's trying. Sometimes you have one day that you are doing the right things, but in the final third, you are not that good, that can happen.

"The most important thing for me is that when he needs to run back, he is running back. Of course we want a player that has one against one. Sometimes he is trying too much.

"I think he wants to help the team to do his best, sometimes he doesn't make the best choice, but you cannot point to any player today."