IBA says IOC stripping it of recognition is "purely political"
IBA says IOC stripping it of recognition is "purely political"

IBA says IOC stripping it of recognition is "purely political"

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the International Boxing Assosiation (AIBA) President Umar Kremlev during the opening ceremony of the International Moscow Cup held within the framework of the World Boxing League at the newly opened International Boxing centre at the Luzhniki Sports Complex in Moscow, Russia September 10, 2022. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

08 Jun 2023 01:10AM
The International Boxing Association (IBA) blasted the International Olympic Committee IOC) on Wednesday for what it called a "truly abhorrent and purely political" move to strip it of recognition.

The Russian-led body said in a statement it also reserved the right "to take retaliatory measures" after the IOC executive board recommended withdrawing recognition.

"We accepted the process and the rules, but in the end, we were not assessed fairly. Now, we are left with no chance but to demand a fair assessment from a competent court," said IBA president Umar Kremlev.

Source: Reuters

