Ibrahimovic hits landmark to inspire Milan to win at Roma

Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring their first goal. (Photo: REUTERS/Alberto Lingria)

01 Nov 2021 06:29AM (Updated: 01 Nov 2021 06:38AM)
ROME: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 150th Serie A goal as AC Milan inflicted Jose Mourinho's first home defeat in the Italian top flight with a 2-1 win over AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday to keep pace with Serie A leaders Napoli.

The 40-year-old striker rifled a low free-kick into the bottom corner in the 25th minute to put the visitors ahead after a lively start, his 400th goal in total in domestic leagues.

Ibrahimovic had a brilliantly finished second ruled out for offside after the break, just like team mate Rafael Leao in the first half, before going down under Roger Ibanez's challenge to earn a spot kick that Franck Kessie converted in the 57th.

Milan were reduced to 10 men for the final 25 minutes after left back Theo Hernandez was shown a second yellow card, but Stephan El Shaarawy's stoppage-time strike was not enough to rescue the game for Roma.

Victory leaves Milan second, level on 31 points with leaders Napoli and 12 points ahead of fourth-placed Roma.

 

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

football

