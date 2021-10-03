Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ibrahimovic out of Sweden squad for World Cup qualifiers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ibrahimovic out of Sweden squad for World Cup qualifiers

Ibrahimovic out of Sweden squad for World Cup qualifiers

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Lazio - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 12, 2021 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

03 Oct 2021 12:44AM (Updated: 03 Oct 2021 12:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM : AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out of Sweden's upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Kosovo and Greece and will be replaced by Viktor Gyokeres, the Swedish football association (SvFF) said in a statement on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 40 on Sunday, suffered a knee injury while playing for Milan against Juventus in May that caused him to miss Euro 2020, and he has only made one Serie A appearance so far this season.

"Unfortunately Zlatan is not far enough along in his rehabilitation that he can join us in the upcoming gathering. Sad for us, and sad also for Zlatan of course," Sweden coach Janne Andersson said.

Sweden's all-time top scorer will be replaced by the 23-year-old Gyokeres, who has scored nine times in 11 games for Coventry City in England's second-tier Championship.

Sweden are currently second in Group B on nine points after four games, four behind leaders Spain, who have played six game, and three ahead of Greece.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us