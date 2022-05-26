Logo
ICC awards ODI status to five associate women's teams
26 May 2022 03:07AM (Updated: 26 May 2022 03:07AM)
The associate women's teams of the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Thailand and the United States were awarded one-day international status by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

"Awarding ODI status to five additional teams will help us to accelerate the growth of the women's game," said ICC CEO Geoff Allardice.

"More teams playing more regularly creates a more competitive environment as we saw at the recent ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand."

The five teams will see their performances in one-day games count towards qualification for the 2025 women's World Cup.

Source: Reuters

