ICC doubles prize money for 2022 Women's World Cup
Australia's Ellyse Perry (left) and captain Meg Lanning celebrate as Australia defeat England in a women's one-day international cricket match in Melbourne on Feb 8, 2022. (File photo: AFP/William West)

15 Feb 2022 03:53PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 04:39PM)
The winners of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup will receive prize money of US$1.32 million, twice the amount awarded in the last edition of the 50-over tournament, the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday (Feb 15).

The 2022 event will be held from Mar 4 to Apr 3 across six venues in New Zealand, played in a round-robin format with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals.

England are the defending champions after they beat India by nine runs in the final at Lord's in 2017.

The ICC said that the overall prize money pot has been increased by 75 per cent, with the teams taking home a share of US$3.5 million, which is US$1.5 million more than the previous edition.

The runners-up will be awarded a sum of US$600,000, about $270,000 more than the last edition, the statement added.

Source: Reuters/kg

