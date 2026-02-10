Ice hockey-Canada captain Poulin ruled out of US group stage game after injury

MILAN, Feb 10 : Canada's captain Marie-Philip Poulin has been ruled out of Tuesday night's women's Olympic ice hockey game against arch-rivals United States, the Canadian Olympic Committee and Hockey Canada said in a statement.

The 34-year-old five-time Olympian was smashed into the boards during the first period of her side's 5-1 Group A win over the Czech Republic on Monday and was later led down the tunnel by a member of the medical staff.

The COC and Hockey Canada said she had suffered a "lower body injury." She is listed as "day-to-day", indicating that she was not ruled out of the tournament.

Poulin, the future Hall of Famer known as "Captain Clutch", has been the architect behind some of Canada's greatest hockey moments, having amassed three Olympic golds in her highly decorated career.

Canada will have one more group stage game on Thursday, after their opener against Finland had to be postponed last week.