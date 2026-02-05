Ice hockey-Canada game postponed after Finland players fall ill

MILAN, Feb 5 : A women's ice hockey match between defending Olympic champions Canada and bronze medallists Finland was postponed on Thursday, a day after four Finnish players were isolated with stomach flu at the Milano Cortina Games, organisers said.

The game will now be played on February 12 at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.

"The decision was taken following consultations with medical professionals after cases of norovirus were identified within Team Finland," the International Olympic Committee, Milano Cortina Organising Committee, International Ice Hockey Federation, Team Finland and Team Canada said in a joint statement.

"It was made collectively and in accordance with established health and safety principles, with the health and wellbeing of players, team staff, officials and all tournament participants as the highest priority."

The Group A clash had been expected to cap the Thursday programme on the first day of action at Milano Rho.

"While all stakeholders recognise the disappointment of not playing the game as originally scheduled, this was a responsible and necessary decision that reflects the spirit of the Olympic Games and the integrity of the competition," the statement read.

A spokesperson for the Finnish Ice Hockey Association had told Reuters that 12 of their players were practising and prepared for "all the options" hours before the match was scheduled to start, before the decision was announced.

Finland, who won bronze at the last two Games, cancelled practice on Wednesday and said they had isolated the sick players plus any team members who shared a room with them.