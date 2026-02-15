Ice hockey-Canada into semis, with Poulin back from injury and equalling scoring record

MILAN, Feb 14 : Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin returned from injury and tied the record for most goals in women's Olympic ice hockey as the defending champions reached the semi-finals with a 5-1 win over Germany on Saturday.

Five-time Olympian Poulin missed her side's last two games after suffering a knee injury in Canada's 5-1 win over the Czech Republic on Monday, but returned in style to score her 18th Games' goal, equalling the record of fellow-Canadian Hayley Wickenheiser.

Canada saw off Germany with Brianne Jenner and Claire Thompson scoring in the opening period. Sarah Fillier and Blayre Turnbull added to the scoreline before Franziska Feldmeier scored for the Germans, with Poulin finding the net with less than five minutes left.

The U.S. are already through to the last four after a 6-0 win over Italy, along with Sweden, who beat the Czechs 2-0. Finland face Switzerland later on Saturday in the last quarter-final.

Teams will be re-seeded after the quarter-final matches are done to determine the semi-final pairings.