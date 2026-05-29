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Ice hockey-Canada through to world championship semis after win over US
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Ice hockey-Canada through to world championship semis after win over US

Ice hockey-Canada through to world championship semis after win over US
Ice Hockey - IIHF World Championships - Quarter Final - Canada v United States - BCF Arena, Fribourg, Switzerland - May 28, 2026 Justin Faulk and Oliver Moore of the U.S. in action with Canada's Morgan Rielly, John Tavares and Ryan O'Reilly REUTERS/David W Cerny
Ice hockey-Canada through to world championship semis after win over US
Ice Hockey - IIHF World Championships - Quarter Final - Canada v United States - BCF Arena, Fribourg, Switzerland - May 28, 2026 Canada's Jet Greaves REUTERS/David W Cerny
Ice hockey-Canada through to world championship semis after win over US
Ice Hockey - IIHF World Championships - Quarter Final - Canada v United States - BCF Arena, Fribourg, Switzerland - May 28, 2026 Canada's Connor Brown celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/David W Cerny
Ice hockey-Canada through to world championship semis after win over US
Ice Hockey - IIHF World Championships - Quarter Final - Canada v United States - BCF Arena, Fribourg, Switzerland - May 28, 2026 Canada's Macklin Celebrini in action with Devin Cooley of the U.S. Pool via REUTERS/Anthony Anex
Ice hockey-Canada through to world championship semis after win over US
Ice Hockey - IIHF World Championships - Quarter Final - Canada v United States - BCF Arena, Fribourg, Switzerland - May 28, 2026 Canada's Denton Mateychuk celebrates after Macklin Celebrini scores their first goal REUTERS/David W Cerny
29 May 2026 01:10AM
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FRIBOURG, Switzerland, May 28 : Canada cruised to a 4-0 win over reigning champions the United States to book their spot in the semi-finals of the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship on Thursday, surviving a third-period onslaught to gain some revenge over the Americans, who beat them in the Olympic final. 

That 2-1 overtime loss in February was a painful one for the Canadians, who crashed out of last year's worlds at the quarter-final stage after suffering a 2-1 defeat by Denmark in one of the greatest upsets in the sport's history. 

Thursday's clash in Switzerland was a much less dramatic affair, with Canada taking the lead late in the first period with a power-play goal from Macklin Celebrini, who whipped the puck into the top-right corner past the glove of Devin Cooley for his sixth goal of the tournament.  

Dylan Holloway doubled Canada’s advantage at the halfway point of the second frame, slamming home the puck at the second attempt after a quick breakaway, but the Americans mounted a furious fightback in the final period in a desperate effort to stay in the tournament. 

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However, Canada goaltender Jet Greaves pulled off a string of fine saves to preserve his shutout, and Connor Brown and Sidney Crosby both scored into an empty net late on to seal victory for their side. 

In the afternoon's other last-eight clash, Finland thumped the Czech Republic 4-1 to book their spot in the last four. Norway take on Latvia and Sweden face hosts Switzerland in the remaining two quarter-finals later on Thursday. 

Source: Reuters
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