Ice hockey-Canada women cruise to shutout win over Finland to seal group runners-up spot

MILAN, Feb 12 : Defending champions Canada cruised to a 5-0 win over Finland to secure second spot in Group A of the women's Olympic ice hockey tournament on Thursday, as they coped again without injured captain Marie-Philip Poulin in their final group game.

After a humbling 5-0 loss to rivals the U.S., Canada opened the scoring in the first period through Jennifer Gardiner. Daryl Watts and Kristin O'Neill netted in the second, and Emily Clark scored twice in the final period.

"It's kind of a good game at this moment in the event because we were able to tidy up a few things," Canada coach Troy Ryan said.

"But there's also plenty to work on. I thought we gave them some chances that we wouldn't have wanted to give."

The rescheduled game, postponed last Thursday after members of Finland's team tested positive for norovirus, ended up being a face-off for the runners-up place in the group from which all five teams advance to the quarter-finals.

Canada took the lead after 15 minutes with Gardiner sending the puck over the shoulder of goaltender Sanni Ahola from a Julia Gosling pass, after O'Neill had held off the Finnish defenders.

Finland, four-times bronze medallists, proved stubborn opponents until Canada began to rack up the shots.

Sarah Fillier gathered the puck behind the Finns' net and passed to Watts to score from close range, and the Canadians took control when O'Neill scored their third goal, her third of the Games.

Clark scored a wrap-around goal early in the final period and bagged her second after pouncing on a loose puck.

"It's great to be able to contribute, but it's not about who scores and who gets the assist," Clark said. "I think our line had some specific goals for the game and we just tried to play the right way and got rewarded."

QUARTER-FINAL MATCHUPS

The U.S. topped the group, winning all four games, and will face hosts Italy in the last eight on Friday, with third-placed Czech Republic taking on Group B winners Sweden.

Canada meet Germany and Finland play Switzerland, who they defeated in the group stage, on Saturday.

With not a lot at stake, Canada were never likely to risk "Captain Clutch"and five-times Olympian Poulin who was injured in Monday's win over the Czechs.

"She felt well, obviously not good enough right now to put her in the game (against Finland)," Ryan said.