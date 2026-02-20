Ice hockey-Captain Crosby not in Canada's semi-final line-up after injury

MILAN, Feb 20 : Canada's captain Sidney Crosby is out for his team's semi-final against Finland on Friday, after leaving Wednesday's quarter-final game against Czech Republic injured.

Connor McDavid will serve as captain while Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon will serve as alternates, Hockey Canada said on Friday.

Coach Jon Cooper had told reporters on Thursday that Crosby was "by no means ruled out of the tournament" but that it was too soon to comment on when he would return.

The 38-year-old future Hall of Famer is regarded as a national hero for Canadians, who brought energy to Santagiulia arena long before puck drop as they partied outside the built-from-scratch venue in Milan.

Crosby etched some of Canada's greatest Olympic moments as he picked up two golds in 2010 and 2014.