Ice hockey-'Feels like yesterday': Time flies for Games veteran Crosby

MILAN, Feb 8 : Sidney Crosby waited 12 years to be back at the Olympics but the Canada captain said on Sunday that he sometimes felt as though no time had passed, as he stepped onto the ice at the Milano Cortina Games for the first time.

Future Hall of Famer Crosby is in the minority as a returning Olympian in Milano Cortina, where the NHL is allowing its players to compete in the Games for the first time since 2014, casting a massive spotlight on the men's tournament.

"There's some days that it feels like 12 (years) and other days it feels like yesterday," said Crosby, the architect of Canada's "golden goal" in 2010, who also helped the team to the top of the podium in 2014.

"There's been a lot of anticipation ever since we found out we were going back to the Olympics... So it's just great to be with the guys, get out there and get to work."

Crosby and his teammates hopped off the plane and just hours later onto the ice for their first practice at Santagiulia arena on Sunday, swamped by reporters with little time to waste ahead of Wednesday's tournament kickoff.

Led by the Pittsburgh Penguins centre Crosby, the Canadian team are favoured after beating rivals United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament last year.

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, another marquee name on the Canadians' wildly accomplished roster, praised Crosby's leadership as he prepared for a "surreal" Olympic debut.

"He's been here and done that and played in the biggest moments and succeeded," McDavid told reporters. "Just a calming presence... a guy that doesn't get too high or too low."

Canada begin their Olympic campaign with a Group A game against Czech Republic on Thursday.