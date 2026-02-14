Ice hockey-Finland defender Hiirikoski out of Games with injury

MILAN, Feb 14 : Finland defender Jenni Hiirikoski's fifth Olympics has come to a premature end due to injury, the Finnish Ice Hockey Association said on Saturday, with her side preparing for a quarter-final clash with Switzerland in the women's ice hockey tournament.

Hiirikoski left the ice during the opening period of Thursday's final Group A game against Canada, which Finland lost 5-0, with an upper body injury that requires surgery.

"It's a shame that the Games are left unfinished," Hiirikoski said in the statement.

"It has been a pleasure and an honour to be a part of this team. Good luck for tonight's game."

Hiirikoski is a three-times bronze medallist and the 38-year-old won the Olympic Best Defenceman award twice.

Finland take on Switzerland later on Saturday for a place in the semi-finals.