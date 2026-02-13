Ice hockey-Finland muscle past Sweden, Slovakia beat hosts Italy

MILAN, Feb 13 : Finland beat Nordic rivals Sweden 4-1 to get their Olympic title defence back on track on Friday and Slovakia held off hosts Italy 3-2 to stay perfect in the men's ice hockey tournament.

Gold medallists in 2022, Finland suffered a confidence-rattling defeat by underdogs Slovakia in their group stage opener but were superb in a chippy meeting between Europe's two best teams as the third day of the men's tournament kicked off in Milan.

Ottawa Senators defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo and Florida Panthers centre Anton Lundell scored in the first period, as NHL players returned to the Games after a 12-year absence.

Joel Armia added another score in the second, while Mikko Rantanen had the empty netter in the third.

Sweden is set to play Slovakia while Finland play Italy in the final Group B games on Saturday.

Matinpalo's slapshot rattled off the post into the net midway through the first period and forward Lundell tipped the puck out of the air and into the Sweden net with less than five minutes to go before the intermission.

Swedish defenceman Rasmus Dahlin trimmed the lead when he sent in a power play goal from the blue line early in the second period. But with Sweden on another power play with a golden opportunity to even the game about eight minutes later, Finland produced a short-handed goal as Erik Haula - smothered by three Swedes against the boards - got the puck out to an open Joel Armia, who flicked it into the net.

Fans have come to expect fireworks every time the two sides meet and they got just that at Santagiulia Arena with a skirmish before the second intermission that put three players from each team in the penalty box to start the third period.

SLOVAKIA STAY PERFECT

Across town, Libor Hudacek got the scoring started on the power play in the second period for Slovakia, whose fans overwhelmed the hosts at Milano Rho arena, and Matus Sukel netted a rebound goal to double the lead 10 minutes later.

Slovakian fans began to chant for 'este jeden' meaning 'one more' but it was Italy who scored next on a power play.

Phil Pietroniro's shot from out wide bounced back off the crossbar and Matt Bradley was there to pounce on the loose puck. Italy conceded a third in the final period seconds after killing a penalty with Slovak Adam Ruzicka scoring.

Italy refused to lie down, pulling their goalie with over five minutes left and were rewarded when Dustin Gazley scored, but Slovakia withstood the late Italian pressure.

France face the Czech Republic later on Friday in Group A action, while the hot favourites Canada play Switzerland to close out the men's programme at Santagiulia.