Ice hockey-Finland thump Slovakia to win men's bronze

MILAN, Feb 21 : Finland won the bronze medal with a resounding 6-1 win over Slovakia in men's Olympic ice hockey at Santagiulia arena on Saturday, scoring four goals in the final period to see off the bronze medallists from four years ago.

It was Finland's fifth bronze and eighth men's Olympic ice hockey medal overall, with the country having won gold four years ago at the Games in Beijing.

The two sides met in the opening group game when Slovakia came out 4-1 winners, but the Finns turned on the style when it really mattered with a medal on the line.

Sebastian Aho and Erik Haula put Finland two goals up before Tomas Tatar made it 2-1 going into the final period.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

But the Finns scored two more in quick succession through Roope Hintz and Kaapo Kakko before Joel Armia and Haula scored empty net goals to complete the rout.

Aho had tapped in to put Finland ahead in the eighth minute, and Haula, well rested after spending two minutes in the penalty box, surprised everyone with a snap shot from out wide which sailed past Samuel Hlavaj nine minutes into the second period.

Chants of 'my chceme gol' 'we want a goal' from Slovakia fans were answered with 30 seconds left to the final interval as Finland goalie Juuse Saros scrambled to get back to his net and Tatar pounced to score.

Miro Heiskanen's wrist shot was redirected by Hintz for a power play goal and less than a minute later Kakko smacked his shot in off the post. The game was up when Slovakia pulled their goalie twice only to see Armia and Haula find the net.

Canada play the United States in Sunday's gold medal game.