Logo
Logo

Sport

Ice hockey-Finnish goalie Rinne and Bergeron headline Hall of Fame's 2026 class
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Ice hockey-Finnish goalie Rinne and Bergeron headline Hall of Fame's 2026 class

Ice hockey-Finnish goalie Rinne and Bergeron headline Hall of Fame's 2026 class

Jun 26, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Former Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

23 Jun 2026 05:49AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TORONTO, June 22 : Pekka Rinne, an NHL Vezina Trophy winner who holds the record for most league wins by a Finnish-born goaltender, was elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday as part of the Class of 2026.

Rinne was drafted by the Nashville Predators in 2004 and established himself as one of the league's best goaltenders, recording 369 wins and 60 shutouts over 15 seasons. He also led the franchise to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2017 and was a four-time finalist for the Vezina Trophy as best goalie, winning the award in 2018.

“The honour represents me and all of the members of the Nashville Predators organization,” said Rinne, who also won MVP honours at the 2014 IIHF World Championships.

Elite two-way forward Patrice Bergeron and Montreal Canadiens goaltending great Carey Price were also elected into the Toronto-based shrine. Bergeron won two Olympic gold medals with Canada and scored the Boston Bruins' Stanley Cup-winning goal in 2011, while Price led Canada to Olympic gold in 2014. 

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The other players elected were Keith Tkachuk, who is one of four American-born players to score 500 goals in the NHL, and U.S. women's hockey pioneer Cindy Curley.

The induction celebration for the Class of 2026 is scheduled for November 9 in Toronto.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement