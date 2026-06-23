Ice hockey-Finnish goalie Rinne and Bergeron headline Hall of Fame's 2026 class

TORONTO, June 22 : Pekka Rinne, an NHL Vezina Trophy winner who holds the record for most league wins by a Finnish-born goaltender, was elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday as part of the Class of 2026.

Rinne was drafted by the Nashville Predators in 2004 and established himself as one of the league's best goaltenders, recording 369 wins and 60 shutouts over 15 seasons. He also led the franchise to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2017 and was a four-time finalist for the Vezina Trophy as best goalie, winning the award in 2018.

“The honour represents me and all of the members of the Nashville Predators organization,” said Rinne, who also won MVP honours at the 2014 IIHF World Championships.

Elite two-way forward Patrice Bergeron and Montreal Canadiens goaltending great Carey Price were also elected into the Toronto-based shrine. Bergeron won two Olympic gold medals with Canada and scored the Boston Bruins' Stanley Cup-winning goal in 2011, while Price led Canada to Olympic gold in 2014.

The other players elected were Keith Tkachuk, who is one of four American-born players to score 500 goals in the NHL, and U.S. women's hockey pioneer Cindy Curley.

The induction celebration for the Class of 2026 is scheduled for November 9 in Toronto.