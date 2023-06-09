Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ice hockey-Former Chelsea keeper Cech signs with Oxford City Stars
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ice hockey-Former Chelsea keeper Cech signs with Oxford City Stars

09 Jun 2023 11:35PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has signed with Oxford City Stars as their goaltender for the 2023-24 campaign, the third-tier ice hockey side said.

The 41-year-old, who won four Premier League titles, the Champions League and four FA Cups for Chelsea, previously played for Guildford Phoenix and the Chelmsford Chieftains.

"It's clear Oxford have big ambitions and I hope I can help them with those," said Cech, who played the sport as a youngster before switching to soccer.

"Personally I'm looking forward to build on the experience with Chelmsford Chieftains ... last season and help the team to reach new heights this coming season."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.