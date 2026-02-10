Ice hockey-France exit in debut appearance but learn lessons for next Games

MILAN, Feb 9 : France bowed out of the women's Olympic ice hockey tournament after an overtime loss to Germany in their final game on Monday but will take the lessons learned from the experience into the next Games where they are assured of a place as hosts.

The French had lost their opening three Group B games, to Italy, Japan and Sweden, before picking up their only point after pushing Germany into overtime at the Milano Rho arena, where Katarina Jobst-Smith earned the Germans a 2-1 win.

Goaltender Alice Philbert was instrumental in France holding Germany at bay, facing 46 shots during normal time, and the 29-year-old is already looking forward to next time.

"It is a great experience but not the result we wanted in the game," Philbert told reporters.

"But we will use this experience when the Olympics are in the French Alps in four years."

Head coach Gregory Tarle is looking even further ahead.

"We battled in each game and it is good for future generations," he said.

"We need to manage the puck more and we need to play with confidence with the puck. The mentality of team France is good. We have to keep that."

Estelle Duvin levelled the game for France in the final period to force overtime. She said there was frustration and disappointment at not getting a win in their final game but believes they will improve at the next Games.

"It is our first (Olympic) experience and we showed good things," Duvin said.

"I love the values of our team. We were fighting to the end. We need to learn how to play 60 minutes and how to play physical, and we will be better in four years.

"In the future, we will have no excuse that we do not have experience."