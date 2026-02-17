Ice hockey-Germany beat France to reach quarter-finals

MILAN, Feb 17 : Germany swatted aside France 5-1 to reach the Olympic men's ice hockey quarter-finals on Tuesday, setting up a meeting with surprise Group B winners Slovakia in the final eight.

Captain Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring in the first period and set up his Edmonton Oilers team mate Joshua Samanski for another goal in the third.

Forwards Frederik Tiffels, JJ Peterka and Nico Sturm also scored in the qualification play-off game at Santagiulia arena.

France were playing without defenceman Pierre Crinon after the French federation suspended him, citing "provocative behaviour" after a fight with Canadian Tom Wilson in Sunday's group-stage defeat to the tournament favourites.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Draisaitl rifled one in on the power play in the fourth minute, his second goal of the tournament, before Tiffels flipped the puck off the goalie's mask and into the near corner in a solo effort.

Peterka flipped in an easy wrist shot with less than two minutes left before the intermission.

A bit of luck went France's way when captain Pierre-Edouard Bellemare ricocheted a shot off a German skate and into the net early in the second and goalie Antoine Keller made a couple of nice glove saves to keep France in the fight.

But the Germans put it completely out of reach when Draisaitl fed the puck perfectly to Samanski in the slot and Sturm tapped one into the empty net in the final minute. Germany play Slovakia on Wednesday in the quarter-finals.