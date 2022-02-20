Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ice hockey-Golden Finnish as ROC fail to repeat
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ice hockey-Golden Finnish as ROC fail to repeat

Ice hockey-Golden Finnish as ROC fail to repeat
2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Gold Medal Game - Finland v Russian Olympic Committee - National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 20, 2022. Finland players celebrate after winning the Gold Medal Game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ice hockey-Golden Finnish as ROC fail to repeat
2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Gold Medal Game - Finland v Russian Olympic Committee - National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 20, 2022. Dmitrii Voronkov of the Russian Olympic Committee in action with Harri Sateri of Finland. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ice hockey-Golden Finnish as ROC fail to repeat
2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Gold Medal Game - Finland v Russian Olympic Committee - National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 20, 2022. General view of players in action. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ice hockey-Golden Finnish as ROC fail to repeat
2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Gold Medal Game - Finland v Russian Olympic Committee - National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 20, 2022. Finland players leap from the bench as they celebrate victory. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Ice hockey-Golden Finnish as ROC fail to repeat
2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Gold Medal Game - Finland v Russian Olympic Committee - National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 20, 2022. Finland players celebrate after winning the Gold Medal Game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
20 Feb 2022 02:36PM (Updated: 20 Feb 2022 02:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Finland's men's ice hockey team finally reached the top of the Olympic podium on Sunday by beating the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 2-1 to claim the final gold medal on offer at the Beijing Winter Games.

Ville Pokka and Hannes Bjorninen each had a goal while Harri Sateri was rock solid in net when called upon, facing 17 shots as the inspired Finns capped an unbeaten run to gold by overcoming the Russian defending champions.

Finland have made regular appearances on the Olympic podium, returning home with a medal from five of the previous seven Games, but until Sunday had never reached the top step.

Twice before the Finns had contested the final, at the 1988 Calgary Games and 2006 Turin Olympics, and came up short but the third time proved the lucky charm.

Slovakia, with the help of two goals from teenage sensation Juraj Slafkovsky, beat Sweden 4-0 on Saturday to claim the bronze and their first ever Olympic medal in men's ice hockey.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Beijing; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us