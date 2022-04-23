Logo
Ice hockey-Guy Lafleur, five-time Stanley cup winner, dies at 70
23 Apr 2022 01:33AM (Updated: 23 Apr 2022 01:33AM)
Guy Lafleur, a longtime Montreal Canadiens player, died on Friday at the age of 70, his family said in a statement on Facebook.

The cause of death was not revealed but recently he had been struggling with lung cancer.

"Guy I love you, you are done suffering we will miss you greatly," his sister Lise Lafleur wrote on Facebook.

Lafleur won the Stanley Cup five times between 1973 to 1979 with the Canadiens and was named of the "100 greatest NHL Players" in history by the league in 2017.

He played 14 seasons for the Canadiens after being drafted as the first overall pick in 1971, and played there until his first retirement in 1985.

He was inducted to the Hockey Hall of fame in 1988 before coming back to the NHL the same year. He played one season for the New York Rangers and two seasons for the Quebec Nordiques before his final retirement in 1991.

Source: Reuters

