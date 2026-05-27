Ice hockey-Hockey Canada parts ways with coach and GM of women's national team

May 26 : Hockey Canada announced on Tuesday that women's national team general manager Gina Kingsbury and head coach Troy Ryan have mutually agreed that the pair will not return for the 2026-27 season.

• Kingsbury and Ryan were under contract through the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics

• The women's team lost to rivals United States in overtime of the Olympic gold medal game in February

• Under Kingsbury and Ryan, the team won Olympic gold in 2022 and world championship titles in 2021, 2022 and 2024

• A search committee has been established to identify the team's next general manager

• The successful candidate will hire the next head coach, along with the coaching staff, management group and support staff