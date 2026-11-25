Nov 25 : The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) will appeal the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling to reinstate Russia in next year's world championship to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, the governing body said on Wednesday.

Russia had been banned from IIHF competitions since 2022 following the nation's invasion of Ukraine.

On October 30, CAS upheld appeals lodged by the Russian Ice Hockey Federation over its exclusion from IIHF competitions for the 2026-27 season, saying the IIHF had not provided sufficient evidence to justify its assessment that security concerns required the Russian's continued exclusion.

Media reported that the IIHF had filed a challenge with CAS based on the non-disclosure of ties to Russia by two of the three CAS panel members involved in the decision.

"The decision is based on concerns around the independence and impartiality of two of the three arbitrators on the CAS Panel," the IIHF statement said.

"Especially following the information that has recently come to light regarding potential links between the two arbitrators and Russia.

"Given the significance of the ruling and its implications for international ice hockey, the IIHF considers it definitively essential to pursue the matter before the Swiss Federal Tribunal.