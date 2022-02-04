Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ice hockey-Injured US star Decker out of Beijing Games
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ice hockey-Injured US star Decker out of Beijing Games

Ice hockey-Injured US star Decker out of Beijing Games

2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Women's Prelim. Round - Group A - Finland v United States - Wukesong Sports Centre, Beijing, China - February 3, 2022. Brianna Decker of United States is stretchered off after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

04 Feb 2022 08:52AM (Updated: 04 Feb 2022 08:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The U.S. women's ice hockey team will be without assistant captain Brianna Decker for the rest of the Beijing Winter Games after she suffered an injury on the opening night of Olympic competition on Thursday.

Decker's third Olympic appearance lasted only a few minutes as she was left screaming in pain after a collision with an opposition player behind the net.

She left the ice on a stretcher and will take no further part in the Games due to a "lower-body injury", Team USA said.

Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield described Decker's collision as "awful".

"It is a tough loss, especially so early in this tournament," Kessel said on Team USA's official website.

The United States are the defending Olympic champions.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Adelaide; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us