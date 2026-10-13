Ice hockey-Italian clubs condemn fans' violence as rivalry returns

Oct 12 : Milano Hockey Club and HC Bolzano Foxes have condemned a clash between their supporters after the sides met at the newly-opened Fiera Ice Arena in Milan.

The hockey rivalry between Milan and Bolzano, one of the biggest clubs in Italy, was renewed after a 14-year gap when Milano HC was formed following the success of the ice hockey tournaments at this year's Winter Olympics in the city.

The new arena hosted the Milan club's first home game on Friday against HC Innsbruck, and a sell-out crowd attended Sunday's match between the two Italian sides. Police intervened after an incident between supporters following the game.

A police spokesperson told Reuters that a small group of Milano HC supporters kicked out at a bus containing Bolzano fans as it departed.

Two individuals were identified by police and will receive bans from attending the arena. A 42-year-old man was reported for possession of an object which could be used as a weapon.

"Behaviour of this kind is unacceptable and does not represent the values of the sport, nor the passion and respect that distinguish the vast majority of supporters of both teams," the clubs said in a joint statement on Monday.

Milano HC took the lead three times in the game but lost 4-3 in overtime.