Ice hockey-Italy aiming to peak at right time after battling defeats

MILAN, Feb 13 : Italy have lost the opening two games in the men's Olympic ice hockey tournament but after Friday's defeat to Slovakia the hosts believe they are still improving and on course to peak when it matters.

The Italians put up a good fight against Sweden's NHL-packed side in their first game before succumbing to a 5-2 defeat and against Slovakia, who had beaten champions Finland in their opener, Italy battled hard again in a 3-2 loss.

Dustin Gazley, at 37, is playing at his first Olympics and scored for Italy in the final period to set up a grandstand finish, but Slovakia held firm.

"It's an amazing feeling, it's too bad we couldn't get the win tonight," Gazley said after Friday's Group B match.

"I thought we played a pretty good game and there were little mistakes that end up in the back of our net. But overall, we're getting better in the tournament."

Italy impressed with Wednesday's performance against the Swedes and, if anything, were even better against Slovakia. They held them scoreless in a tight opening period and after twice falling two goals behind their never-say-die attitude kept them in the game to the end.

"That was kind of the goal coming into the tournament," the American-born Gazley said.

"We wanted to get better each game and prove ourselves and I thought we did a good job today but it's a one-goal game and we weren't fortunate to come out with a win."

The top team in each of the three groups advance to the quarter-finals, along with the best runners-up and, with the other eight sides all going into the playoffs to reach the last eight, Italy are aiming to be at their best for the fourth game.

"That's kind of the mindset we had going in," Gazley said.

"You know, you can lose all three and then win the fourth and still go on. And our motto is just to get better as the tournament goes on and really bring it for that fourth game."

Italy play Finland in their final group game on Saturday, when Slovakia can secure top spot with a win over Sweden.