Ice hockey-Italy's women defy the doubters as they reach quarters

MILAN, Feb 9 : Italy pulled off the unthinkable by reaching the quarter-finals of the women's Olympic ice hockey tournament on Monday, fending off a Japanese comeback and underlining the spirit of a team delighted to keep proving the doubters wrong.

Their 3-2 win over Japan sealed a place in the last eight for the Italians, making just their second Games appearance. In 2006, when they also qualified as hosts, Italy lost all three group games, scored one goal and conceded 32.

Fast forward 20 years and after beating France 4-1 in their opener, they put a 6-1 loss to Sweden behind them before clinching the victory against Japan.

"Obviously we wanted to shoot for the highest," Italy defender Laura Fortino told reporters.

"Quarter-finals was something on our radar and we believed that we could do it. Nobody else did. Nobody even thought we'd win a game here. And to be able to say 'Today we created history', going to the quarter-finals is magical."

Matilde Fantin scored twice to put Italy in control in the opening period, and the 19-year-old now has three goals at the Games.

"It's an incredible feeling, we've worked so hard to get to this point," Fantin said.

LATE DRAMA

Japan pulled one back in the second period before Kristin Della Rovere restored Italy's two-goal lead early in the third, and there was no shortage of late drama.

A lengthy video review decided the puck had crossed the goal line from a Japanese strike that hit Italian goaltender Gabriella Durante's helmet, with her defenders desperately trying to scramble the puck clear.

"I don't really know what happened to be honest, I couldn't see the TV screen," Durante said.

"My teammates tried to save my butt, but it's not that big a deal."

Japan pulled their keeper in the last three minutes, but the shouts of "Italia, Italia" grew louder as the final buzzer approached before Italy celebrated a massive win.

Durante was smothered by her colleagues, with the Milano Rho arena erupting with home fans celebrating, but the goalie was quick to deflect praise.

"The defence was great, taking away all the rebounds that I gave out, I really can't ask for too much more," Durante said.

"We had so many people blocking shots and dumping pucks in, and just hard work that hurts the body, but everybody's willing to sacrifice for the family."

Italian coach Eric Bouchard and Fortino both said before the Games that they wanted to "shock the hockey world", and those words appear to have been justified.

"I would like to think we already have," Fortino said.

"Standing there sharing that we're going to the quarter-finals is something magical - it's the only word I can think of because no one believed in us but this group."