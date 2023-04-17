Logo
Ice hockey-Knight scores hat-trick as US stuns Canada to take gold
Ice hockey-Knight scores hat-trick as US stuns Canada to take gold

FILE PHOTO: Apr 15, 2023; Brampton, Ontario, CAN; USA forward Hilary Knight (21) shoots the puck against Czechia in the third period at CAA Center. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

17 Apr 2023 10:09AM (Updated: 17 Apr 2023 10:09AM)
BRAMPTON, Ontario : Hilary Knight scored third-period power play goals 27 seconds apart as the United States stunned archrivals Canada 6-3 on Sunday to win the gold medal final of the women's world ice hockey championships.

Canada had led 3-2 heading into the third period and were on course for a third successive world title but threw it away with sloppy play, taking two late penalties to gift the U.S. a two-player advantage with 3:52 left.

Knight made them pay dearly for their mistakes.

After Caroline Harvey had pulled the U.S. level at 3-3 early in the third, captain Knight scored twice to complete her hat-trick having also netted in the second period.

Cayla Barnes scored into an empty net to close out the scoring while Abbey Murphy also had a goal.

Canada's Brianne Jenner scored a pair of second-period goals and set up another but it was her tripping penalty, along with Claire Thompson's delay of game, that provided the U.S. with their golden opportunity.

Source: Reuters

