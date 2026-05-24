Ice hockey-Norway stun Sweden after 15 years to boost playoff hopes at World Championship

MONTREAL, May 23 : Norway turned special-teams pressure into an unlikely victory over Sweden on Saturday, scoring twice while short-handed to beat their Nordic rivals 3-2 and move closer to the playoff round at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

Noah Steen scored two of Norway's goals, Eirik Salsten delivered the winner midway through the third period and Henrik Haukeland made 32 saves as Norway held off a late Swedish push.

Sweden got goals from Ivar Stenberg, and Lucas Raymond failed to win due to missed chances and costly turnovers.

Before Saturday, Norway had beaten Sweden only once in 19 world championship meetings — in a shootout 15 years ago in Bratislava.