Sport

Ice hockey-Nottingham Panthers' Johnson dies after freak accident
Mar 25, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Adam Johnson (47) plays the puck against New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

29 Oct 2023 06:08PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2023 06:43PM)
American Ice hockey forward Adam Johnson has died after an accident during the Nottingham Panthers game with Sheffield Steelers on Saturday, the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) club said on Sunday.

Johnson, 29, received emergency treatment following an accident during the game in Sheffield, England.

Reports say his neck was cut by a skate blade during the incident, although this couldn't immediately be verified.

The game was stopped in the 35th minute as paramedics treated Johnson, who was later taken to hospital, and fans were asked to leave the building due to a major medical emergency.

"The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night," the club said in a statement.

"Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him."

"The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him."

The Panthers sent condolences to Johnson's family, partner and friends, along with the fans and staff of both clubs.

Johnson joined the Panthers in August this year having previously played in Germany and Sweden as well as in the U.S.

The EIHL released a statement confirming Johnson's death, and have postponed all games scheduled for Sunday.

Source: Reuters

