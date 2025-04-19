Ice hockey-Pannek is the star as US beat Czechs to reach world final

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic :The United States secured a place in the final of the 2025 IIHF Women’s World Championship by defeating the Czech Republic 2-1 on Saturday.

Kelly Pannek emerged as the star for the U.S. side, lighting up the rink with a late third-period strike that sealed a dramatic comeback.

Roared on by a passionate home crowd in the Bohemian heart of Ceske Budejovice, the hosts struck first in the opening period through Tereza Plosova, determined to make history against an American team that had never lost a Women’s World Championship semi-final.

However, the U.S. took control from the second period, gradually wearing down Czech resistance. Laila Edwards levelled the score with a sharp finish, setting the stage for Pannek’s late heroics that completed the turnaround and sent the Americans into Sunday’s final.

Canada and Finland will decide who gets the other final spot later on Saturday.