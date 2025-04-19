Logo
Ice hockey-Pannek is the star as US beat Czechs to reach world final
Ice Hockey - IIHF Women's World Championships - Semi Final - United States v Czech Republic - Budvar Arena, Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic - April 19, 2025 Kelly Pannek of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal with Laila Edwards REUTERS/David W Cerny
Ice Hockey - IIHF Women's World Championships - Semi Final - United States v Czech Republic - Budvar Arena, Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic - April 19, 2025 Czech Republic's Katerina Mrazova in action with Haley Winn of the U.S. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Ice Hockey - IIHF Women's World Championships - Semi Final - United States v Czech Republic - Budvar Arena, Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic - April 19, 2025 Czech Republic's Tereza Vanisova in action with Kelly Pannek of the U.S. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Ice Hockey - IIHF Women's World Championships - Semi Final - United States v Czech Republic - Budvar Arena, Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic - April 19, 2025 Kelly Pannek of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/David W Cerny
19 Apr 2025 11:54PM
CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic :The United States secured a place in the final of the 2025 IIHF Women’s World Championship by defeating the Czech Republic 2-1 on Saturday.

Kelly Pannek emerged as the star for the U.S. side, lighting up the rink with a late third-period strike that sealed a dramatic comeback.

Roared on by a passionate home crowd in the Bohemian heart of Ceske Budejovice, the hosts struck first in the opening period through Tereza Plosova, determined to make history against an American team that had never lost a Women’s World Championship semi-final.

However, the U.S. took control from the second period, gradually wearing down Czech resistance. Laila Edwards levelled the score with a sharp finish, setting the stage for Pannek’s late heroics that completed the turnaround and sent the Americans into Sunday’s final.

Canada and Finland will decide who gets the other final spot later on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
