Ice hockey-PWHL reaping the benefits of Olympic women's tournament

Feb 26 : The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is poised to capitalise on increased interest in the sport with players returning to the rink with their clubs following the conclusion of the Milano Cortina Olympics.

The United States won gold, beating rivals Canada in a thrilling final, and North America's professional women's ice hockey league gives fans the chance to continue following players they have seen in action at the Games, with 61 Olympic athletes involved in the PWHL.

The league resumes on Thursday and in the two days prior to its return, the PWHL reported the two biggest home-venue ticket sales days of the season, which began in November.

"What the entire world enjoyed in Milan was the highest level of Olympic women's hockey we've ever seen," Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, said.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The speed, the skill, the physicality, it's all been elevated, and the competitive balance is stronger than ever.

"We hope the Olympics have captivated new women's hockey fans, and that they know they can continue following these world-class athletes in the PWHL, where they compete at this level every day."

The final provided the match-up most people expected, yet throughout the tournament other nations showed significant progress, including hosts Italy who reached the quarter-finals.

Switzerland won bronze, having pushed Canada all the way in their semi-final, and Alina Muller, who scored the game-winning goal in the bronze-medal game, is just one player fans can continue to follow in the PWHL with Boston Fleet.

The league reported that its 61 Olympians collectively increased their social media followings by 38 per cent and more than 760,000 followers, since puck drop in Italy, while merchandise sales increased 101 per cent compared to the season prior to the Games.

PWHL games can be watched live on YouTube and video views on the league's official channel increased 200 per cent during the Olympics.

The return of NHL players to the Olympics put much of the focus on the men's game, but the women's competition proved equally exciting right up to its overtime finale.

The PWHL, the first fully professional North American women's hockey league, is in its third season and thanks to the Olympics, hopes to continue to attract new followers and convince diehard NHL fans that the women's game is a worthy companion.