Logo
Logo

Sport

Ice hockey-Russia absent from men's 2027 world championship groups
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Ice hockey-Russia absent from men's 2027 world championship groups

Ice hockey-Russia absent from men's 2027 world championship groups

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) is seen in front of its seat in Zurich, Switzerland April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

09 Jun 2026 02:44PM (Updated: 09 Jun 2026 02:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 9 : The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) did not include Russia in a list of teams taking part in the men's 2027 world championship on Monday, despite the governing body lifting its ban on the country last month.

Russia had been banned from IIHF competitions since 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine. 

The IIHF council re-analysed Russia's reintegration in January but maintained the ban based on safety and security concerns. Russia's ice hockey federation appealed to the IIHF disciplinary board, which annulled the council's decision.

The IIHF then said Russia will not automatically be reintegrated and their eligibility in future competitions would be reviewed on an event-by-event basis.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The IIHF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The championship will be held in Germany from May 14-30 2027. Ukraine have been drawn in Group A and will play in the competition for the first time since 2007.

Russia have won the title 27 times with their most recent victory coming in 2014.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement