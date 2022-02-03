Logo
Ice hockey-Six Russian women's players in isolation after positive COVID tests
Ice hockey-Six Russian women's players in isolation after positive COVID tests

Beijing Olympic Towers are seen ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

03 Feb 2022 08:04PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 08:04PM)
BEIJING : Six members of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) women's ice hockey team are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday.

The ROC practised on Thursday without the isolating players and are scheduled to play their Games opener on Friday against Switzerland.

"We aren’t in contact with anyone in the Olympic Village," Russian head coach Evgeny Bobariko said. "Nobody goes anywhere.

"Everyone sits in their rooms, food is brought to them. We only leave our rooms to get tested.

"We are not allowed to use elevator, everyone goes down using the stairs."

The RIA news agency reported the six Russian players in isolation are Angelina Goncharenko, Olga Sosina, Lyudmila Belyakova, Ekaterina Nikolayeva, Diana Fakhrutdinova and Liana Ganeyeva.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Beijing, Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

