Ice hockey-Swiss end Denmark fairytale 7-0 to reach world championship final
Ice hockey-Swiss end Denmark fairytale 7-0 to reach world championship final
Ice Hockey - IIHF World Championships - Semi Final - Switzerland v Denmark - Avicii Arena, Johanneshov, Sweden - May 24, 2025 General view after the match Magnus Lejhall/TT News Agency via REUTERS
Ice hockey-Swiss end Denmark fairytale 7-0 to reach world championship final
Ice Hockey - IIHF World Championships - Semi Final - Switzerland v Denmark - Avicii Arena, Johanneshov, Sweden - May 24, 2025 Switzerland's Leonardo Genoni in action Magnus Lejhall/TT News Agency via REUTERS
25 May 2025 03:34AM
STOCKHOLM : Switzerland secured a 7-0 victory to bring Denmark's fairytale run to an end on Saturday and reach the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship final against the United States.

Just 48 hours after the Danes made ice hockey history by defeating powerhouse Canada, the Swiss ruthlessly ended their dreams with a precision performance.

Nino Niederreiter, Switzerland's highest-profile hockey export thanks to his NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets, scored twice in a devastating first-period onslaught that saw the Swiss establish a 3–0 lead, with Ken Jager also scoring.

Switzerland's offensive barrage continued when Denis Malgin scored a fourth with a moment of individual brilliance, netting his first goal of the tournament after 2:22 in the second period.

Sandro Schmid — recovering from taking a puck to the face in the first period — got the fifth, while Damien Riat and Tyler Moy also found the net as Denmark's hopes evaporated.

Switzerland will face Team USA in Sunday's final after the Americans hammered Sweden 6-2 earlier on Saturday. Denmark will play fellow co-hosts Sweden for the bronze medal.

Source: Reuters
