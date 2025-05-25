Ice hockey-Swiss end Denmark fairytale 7-0 to reach world championship final

STOCKHOLM : Switzerland secured a 7-0 victory to bring Denmark's fairytale run to an end on Saturday and reach the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship final against the United States.

Just 48 hours after the Danes made ice hockey history by defeating powerhouse Canada, the Swiss ruthlessly ended their dreams with a precision performance.

Nino Niederreiter, Switzerland's highest-profile hockey export thanks to his NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets, scored twice in a devastating first-period onslaught that saw the Swiss establish a 3–0 lead, with Ken Jager also scoring.

Switzerland's offensive barrage continued when Denis Malgin scored a fourth with a moment of individual brilliance, netting his first goal of the tournament after 2:22 in the second period.

Sandro Schmid — recovering from taking a puck to the face in the first period — got the fifth, while Damien Riat and Tyler Moy also found the net as Denmark's hopes evaporated.

Switzerland will face Team USA in Sunday's final after the Americans hammered Sweden 6-2 earlier on Saturday. Denmark will play fellow co-hosts Sweden for the bronze medal.