Ice Hockey-Switzerland through to world championship final after 6-0 win over Norway

ZURICH, May 30 : Hosts Switzerland blazed to a 6-0 win over Norway in their semi-final at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship to book their spot in the decider for the third year in a row, where they will meet either Canada or Finland.

The Norwegians held the game scoreless until late in the first period, but once Christoph Bertschy broke the deadlock at the 17:36 mark, the writing was on the wall for the Norwegians.

Roared on by the home crowd, the Swiss team delivered a three-goal salvo in the second period with Denis Malgin, Ken Jager and Damien Riat all getting on the scoresheet as the Norwegians showed signs of fatigue, conceding a number of cheap penalties.

That trio of goals brought Norway's storybook journey, which had taken them to the last four for the first time since 1951, to a shuddering halt, and a power-play goal from Nico Hischier made it 5-0 at the 4:27 mark of the third period before Theo Rochette scored their sixth with 2:26 remaining in the game.

Norway can still improve on their best-ever result of fourth from 1951 in Sunday's bronze medal game, where they will meet either the Canadians or the Finns, who face off in their semi later on Saturday.

Sunday's final at Zurich's Swiss Life Arena will be the sixth for Switzerland and their third in a row, but they have never won the tournament.