Ice hockey-Trailblazer Prokop hopes to inspire other gay athletes with new documentary

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By Nicole Fernandes

July 10 : When Luke Prokop became the first openly gay player under contract with an NHL team five years ago, he set off on a trailblazing path that thrust him into the spotlight and brought the responsibility of representing and helping his community.

Today, he is still shouldering much of that weight alone.

Since coming out publicly at 19 years old, Prokop, who was drafted by the Nashville Predators in 2020, has been bombarded with questions about inclusivity issues in ice hockey. He also lends an ear to those seeking guidance whenever he can.

"I guess in terms of dealing with those issues, it's kind of lonely because I am the only one that a lot of people will come and speak to about it," Prokop, now 24, told Reuters. "Because no one else is out in the men's game."

That pressure is just one focus of "The Hockey Player", a new documentary that follows the Canadian as he balances the realities of pursuing a professional career with his role as a trailblazer in a traditional sport that is often described as an old boys' club.

Prokop's mission to inspire people who may resonate with his story ultimately outweighed his initial hesitations about the documentary, kickstarting a years-long filming process.

"I've said before that if I could help one person in the world with my story, then I've done my job, so hopefully it just resonates with a lot of people," said Prokop, a free agent who most recently played with the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League.

"I could take a few more cameras in the face if I need to help more."

SHIFTING CULTURE

In June 2023, the NHL banned teams from wearing special jerseys during warmups, practices or games on theme nights after several players opted out of donning Pride-themed kits that year, with some citing religious beliefs.

Using coloured stick tape on theme nights, including Pride and military appreciation celebrations, was also not permitted.

The policy was considered a step backward for many, but the stick tape ban was reversed in October 2023 and Prokop believes the sport is moving in the right direction now.

He pointed out the success of the HBO Max series "Heated Rivalry", which follows the romantic relationship between two gay ice hockey players.

"(The NHL) kind of had to accept it because there were so many new fans that were coming in because of the show," Prokop said. "And it was now a responsibility of the teams to provide an open and welcoming environment for fans, for future players."

Still, there is no openly gay player in the NHL today, which doesn't necessarily surprise Prokop. While the support he received in 2021 would be an encouraging sign for an athlete thinking about coming out publicly, Prokop said the attention that follows can be overwhelming.

"Some players would rather just kind of have a close circle of people that knew and kind of live their lives that way," Prokop said.

For now, the 24-year-old is happy to carry the responsibility.

"It's something that I chose to deal with, chose to tackle, and I honestly wouldn't have it any other way," Prokop said of his decision to come out publicly.

"I think being able to stand up for my community is a privilege and an honour, and I want to always make sure I'm doing it right by them."

"The Hockey Player", presented in partnership with OUTtv, is available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon Prime Video, and will be available on OUTtv later this year.