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Ice hockey-Trailblazer Rheaume named general manager of PWHL's Detroit expansion team
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Ice hockey-Trailblazer Rheaume named general manager of PWHL's Detroit expansion team

Ice hockey-Trailblazer Rheaume named general manager of PWHL's Detroit expansion team

Feb 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Olympic silver medalist Manon Rheaume (33) is introduced for the Los Angeles Kings Celebrity Charity Game for LA Wildfire Relief at Crypto.com Arena. teams. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

16 May 2026 01:02AM
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May 15 : Canada's Manon Rheaume, the first and only woman to play in a National Hockey League pre-season game, was named general manager of the Professional Women’s Hockey League's expansion Detroit team on Friday.

• Former goalie Rheaume will lead PWHL Detroit into its inaugural 2026–27 season

• Joins the team following four seasons in hockey operations with the NHL's Los Angeles Kings

• Will assemble a hockey operations staff and roster-building process highlighted by the 2026 PWHL Draft on June 17

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• Won gold medals with Canada at the women’s world championship (1992 and 1994) and a silver medal at the 1998 Olympic Games

• PWHL Detroit was formally announced as a new team on May 6

Source: Reuters
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