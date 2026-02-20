Ice hockey-United States beat Canada in overtime for women's gold

(Changes number of consecutive losses in paragraph 11 to eight from seven)

By Trevor Stynes and Amy Tennery

MILAN, Feb 19 : The United States came from behind to beat Canada 2-1 in an overtime thriller to win the gold medal in women's ice hockey at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Thursday, with Megan Keller netting the winner to dethrone the defending champions in an instant classic.

The U.S. looked headed for more disappointment against their arch rivals when trailing late in the third period, but captain Hilary Knight tied it to take the Games decider to three-on-three sudden death hockey, where Keller went around defender Claire Thompson and slipped the puck past the Canadian goalie to clinch a third Olympic gold for the U.S. women.

The game at Santagiulia Arena gave fans yet another classic chapter in the sport's greatest rivalry, and the packed stands offered duelling chants of "Canada!" and "USA!" from puck drop.

ROOK-TO-KNIGHT SENDS GAME TO OT

The Americans were the favourites after handing Canada their first-ever Olympic shutout 5-0 in the group stage, but fears of a one-sided final were soon dispelled as the Canadian goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens put on a lights-out performance through the first period.

The U.S. had a prime chance to break the impasse with a power play at the start of the second. Instead, the crafty Canadian squad flexed their muscle as Laura Stacey gathered the puck in the neutral zone, charged forward and sent it across for Kristin O'Neill, who made a nifty backhand move to score the shorthanded goal.

Finding themselves behind for the first time in the tournament, the U.S. could not find a way past Desbiens until they pulled their goalie for an extra skater with just over two minutes left in regulation.

Knight redirected a shot from Olympic rookie Laila Edwards for their desperation first goal, breaking the all-time U.S. women's goals record at the Winter Olympics in the process.

It marked the third time in the last four Games that the two sides have battled into overtime in an Olympic final, and the crowd held its breath before Keller finished off the Canadians with just over four minutes gone in overtime.

With their coach John Wroblewski weeping tears of joy behind the bench, the American team erupted in celebration, and the Canadian team could only stand by grimly ahead of the medal ceremony, as fans danced to Miley Cyrus' "Party in the USA."

It marked the once dominant Canadians' eighth successive loss to the Americans.

The U.S. were playing in their seventh Olympic championship game, having missed just one. Switzerland took the bronze medal earlier on Thursday with a 2-1 overtime win over Sweden.