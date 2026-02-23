Ice hockey-US honour late teammate Gaudreau after gold medal win

MILAN, Feb 22 : The U.S. players had just pulled off the biggest win of their careers and claimed the country's first Olympic gold since 1980, but after the overtime win against Canada on Sunday their former teammate Johnny Gaudreau was never far from their thoughts.

Gaudreau was killed, along with his brother Matthew, in August 2024 by a drunk driver while cycling. The incident happened three months after the 31-year-old winger played with the U.S. at the World Championships.

As the Americans lined up for the medal ceremony after their dramatic triumph, a number 13 jersey with Gaudreau's name on the back was held up by the players.

After receiving their medals, Zach Werenski and Dylan Larkin went to the stands to Gaudreau's family, and brought two of his children onto the ice, where they posed with the players in their victory photo, along with their father's jersey.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Just to get it done, to score that big goal that USA Hockey, the guys that have worn this jersey before us, have been missing, it's just an incredible feeling," Larkin said.

"This is for a lot of people. This is for the guys that wore this jersey before us, and Johnny Gaudreau especially. All those people, they should be here with us, Johnny, Matty his brother, and to get it done today is just an unbelievable feeling."

Amid the wild celebrations of the U.S. fans in the stands, chants of "Johnny Hockey" - the player's nickname - rang out around Santagiulia arena.

"I think he's had a big impact on a lot of guys in our room, a lot of guys grew up with him, played with him, spent a lot of time with him," captain Auston Matthews said.

"We had his jersey in our room last year at the Four Nations. We had his jersey in the room here at the Olympics.

"Just a subtle reminder that him and his brother, they're kind of with us in spirit. And to be able to get it done like that, to win, to have his jersey out there and the team photo and have his kids come out and be with us.

"We're obviously thinking of him and we just felt like the impact that he's had on so many guys in our room was special and he was with us here in spirit the whole tournament."