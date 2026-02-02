Ice hockey-US name Knight as women's team captain

MILAN, Feb 2 : The United States have named Hilary Knight as captain of their women's team for the 2026 Winter Olympics, USA Hockey said on Monday, with the 36-year-old forward appearing in her fifth Games at Milano Cortina.

Knight has served as U.S. captain since the 2022 World Championship, and is the first American hockey player to compete at five Olympic Games. She won the gold medal in 2018, taking silver in her other three appearances.

Forward Alex Carpenter and defender Megan Keller will serve as alternate captains, as the U.S. look to continue their fine form against Olympic champions Canada, having won the last six meetings between the big rivals.

The U.S. begin their Group A campaign on Thursday against the Czech Republic, and will also face Finland, Switzerland and the Canadians in the preliminary stage, with all five sides advancing to the quarter-finals.