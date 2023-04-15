Iceland appoint Hareide as new coach

Former Denmark boss Age Hareide has been named as the new coach of Iceland, the Football Association of Iceland (KSI) said on Friday.

The 69-year-old will replace Arnar Vidarsson, who left the job in late March after a mixed start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Iceland lost their opening qualifier 3-0 to Bosnia before beating Liechtenstein away 7-0.

Hareide was in charge of the Danish national team from 2016-2020, leading them to the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup. He was also coach of the Norwegian national team between 2003-2008.

"I am very satisfied with the appointment and have high hopes for the good results of the A men's national team under the leadership of Age," KSI chairperson Vanda Sigurgeirsdottir said in a statement.

Iceland made their only appearance in the European Championship in 2016, beating England 2-1 in the last 16 before being knocked out in the quarter-finals by France. Hareide said the goal was to qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany.

"It would be great to be able to give them the opportunity to repeat the game and we hope that the stands will be full of people at our home ground in Reykjavik," he said.

Iceland are fourth in Euro 2024 qualifying Group J, and Hareide's first matches in charge will be against Slovakia and Portugal in June.