Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Iceland appoint Hareide as new coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Iceland appoint Hareide as new coach

Iceland appoint Hareide as new coach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group D - 1. FC Union Berlin v Malmo FF - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - October 13, 2022 Malmo FF coach Age Hareide applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

15 Apr 2023 12:19AM (Updated: 15 Apr 2023 12:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Denmark boss Age Hareide has been named as the new coach of Iceland, the Football Association of Iceland (KSI) said on Friday.

The 69-year-old will replace Arnar Vidarsson, who left the job in late March after a mixed start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Iceland lost their opening qualifier 3-0 to Bosnia before beating Liechtenstein away 7-0.

Hareide was in charge of the Danish national team from 2016-2020, leading them to the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup. He was also coach of the Norwegian national team between 2003-2008.

"I am very satisfied with the appointment and have high hopes for the good results of the A men's national team under the leadership of Age," KSI chairperson Vanda Sigurgeirsdottir said in a statement.

Iceland made their only appearance in the European Championship in 2016, beating England 2-1 in the last 16 before being knocked out in the quarter-finals by France. Hareide said the goal was to qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany.

"It would be great to be able to give them the opportunity to repeat the game and we hope that the stands will be full of people at our home ground in Reykjavik," he said.

Iceland are fourth in Euro 2024 qualifying Group J, and Hareide's first matches in charge will be against Slovakia and Portugal in June.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.