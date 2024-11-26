Iceland coach Hareide retires

Logo
Soccer Football - Nations League - Group Stage - Wales v Iceland - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 19, 2024 Iceland coach Age Hareide reacts REUTERS/Molly Darlington/ File Photo

26 Nov 2024 04:46AM
Iceland coach Age Hareide has announced his retirement from football, the Football Association of Iceland (KSI) said on Monday.

The former Denmark and Norway coach took charge of the Icelandic team in 2023 and managed the team in a total of 20 matches.

Norwegian Hareide, 71, was in charge of the Danish national team from 2016 to 2020, leading them to the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup. During his playing days, he was a defender for, among others, Norwich City and Manchester City.

KSI has started the search for a replacement with the national team ending third in the Nations League Group B4 recently.

Source: Reuters

