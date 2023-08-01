Logo
If Stokes texts me again I'll delete it, says Moeen
Sport

If Stokes texts me again I'll delete it, says Moeen

If Stokes texts me again I'll delete it, says Moeen
Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 30, 2023 England's Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali speak during the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
If Stokes texts me again I'll delete it, says Moeen
Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 31, 2023 England's Moeen Ali celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
If Stokes texts me again I'll delete it, says Moeen
Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 31, 2023 England's Moeen Ali celebrates with Ben Stokes and teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Travis Head Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
01 Aug 2023 03:48AM (Updated: 01 Aug 2023 04:46AM)
LONDON: England spinner Moeen Ali will not be coming out of retirement again after helping England draw the Ashes series against Australia 2-2, he said on Monday (Jul 31).

Moeen, 36, quit test cricket two years ago but was recalled to the squad in June after Jack Leach was injured following a text from captain Ben Stokes, playing four of the five matches in the series.

He moved up the order to bat at number three following an injury to Ollie Pope and despite suffering a groin injury, took three wickets on the final day at The Oval as England won the last test by 49 runs.

"That's me done," Moeen told Sky Sports. "If Ben Stokes texts me I'll delete it."

Moeen has played 68 tests, scoring over 3,000 runs and taking more than 200 wickets, as well as appearing in 129 one-day and 74 T20 internationals.

Source: Reuters

